abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 6, 2023 – Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Minor Football (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 6, 2023 – Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Minor Football.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:

• Continued gang violence in the Valley, Vancouver gangster gunned down; getaway vehicle found in Langley.

• 62 year old Abbotsford woman robbed at gunpoint by five suspects.

• Dry conditions have Abbotsford Fire concerned about the wildfire season. AND

• Abby Canucks in the Calder Cup Playoffs!

PLUS!… Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Minor Football

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Josh Draheim (welcome back Josh!)

Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™