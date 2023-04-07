abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 6, 2023 – Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Minor Football (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 6, 2023 – Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Minor Football.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• Continued gang violence in the Valley, Vancouver gangster gunned down; getaway vehicle found in Langley.
• 62 year old Abbotsford woman robbed at gunpoint by five suspects.
• Dry conditions have Abbotsford Fire concerned about the wildfire season. AND
• Abby Canucks in the Calder Cup Playoffs!
PLUS!… Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Minor Football
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Josh Draheim (welcome back Josh!)
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™