Upper Fraser Valley Community for Kids – Superhero’s Big and Small Golf Tournament – Cultus Lake Golf Club – Saturday May 13

Cultus Lake – Helping the kids and BC Children’s Hospital.

The Upper Fraser Valley Community for Kids – Superhero’s Big and Small Golf Tournament will be at Cultus Lake Golf Club on May 13.

If anyone would like to help with a donation or sponsorship for this year’s golf tournament please contact them with this link – Upper Fraser Valley Community for Kids

This is the 25th annual golf tournament which has raised over $870,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

More information in the poster below.