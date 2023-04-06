OPINION – Hope Pride on Recent Vote Denying Flying of Pride Flag at District Office, Flag Will Fly Somewhere in June

Hope – Megan Te Boekhorst is the Co-Founding Member and Chair for Hope Pride and the Director of Marketing for Chilliwack Pride.

On March 13, 2023, Ms te Boekhorst made a presentation to Hope District Council to ask that during Pride Month (June) that the Pride Flag be displayed outside of the District office.

On March 27, 2023, Hope Council voted 3-2 to decline the offer, stating in a nutshell, that they wanted to stay neutral on pride flags. This has been a similar response from other communities when asked to fly the flag. A common concern is that either it would open the door for other groups for a flag ask and all requests could not be received. The other is that communities feel they are already promoting inclusiveness.

ORIGINAL FVN STORY, VIDEO AND INTERVIEW IS HERE.

FVN reached out to Ms. Te Boekhorst for comment:

FLY YOUR FLAG HOPE

Support the Hope Pride Committee and the first ever Hope Pride Festival through our Flag Fundraiser!

When council voted against raising the Progress Pride Flag for the month of June, we have to admit it was very discouraging. But the response from our community quickly turned our frowns upside down. So many folks reached out asking how they can support and where they could get a flag to proudly showcase on their own.

Now you can support the work of Hope Pride and fly your flag through the Hope Pride Flag Fundraiser!

The Pre-Sale starts right now. Buy your flag early and save. The Pre-Sale will run until May 5, 2023. We anticipate the flags will arrive and be ready for pick up near the end of May – just in time for Pride Month!

Pre-sale flags are available for $10 per flag. Flags will be sold during Pride Month for $12 per flag.

Mini Flags are also available for purchase – 2 mini flags for only $3!

Thank you Hope for showing our District Mayor and Council that Pride Lives In Hope.

https://hopepride.square.site/