New Plasma Donor Centre Now Open in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – Canadian Blood Services is celebrating the grand opening of their newest dedicated plasma donor centre in Abbotsford.

Plasma is the protein-rich liquid in blood that helps other blood components circulate throughout your body. More than half (55 per cent) of your blood is plasma. It protects your body from illness, infection and excessive bleeding, and it can be used for transfusion or to make medications.

Immunoglobulins are the most widely used medications made from plasma. These lifesaving medications treat patients with immunodeficiency, autoimmune and neurological disorders, among other medical conditions. Globally, there is a shortage of immunoglobulins and plasma needed to make them because there is a growing number of conditions they treat.

Canadian Blood Services, Abbotsford plasma donor centre – 32700 South Fraser Way (at West Oaks mall, access from exterior entrance only, beside Michaels and Party City).

The Abbotsford centre is one of six dedicated plasma donor centres we have opened since 2020, with five more to follow by 2024. Nationally, thousands more plasma donors are needed to meet patients’ needs in Canada today and into the future.

Donating plasma helps save and improve lives locally and across Canada. People who are unable to donate plasma or blood can still help patients by registering to become stem cell or organ and tissue donors, or by giving financially, volunteering and encouraging others to become donors. Download the GiveBlood app, call 1 888 2 DONATE (1 888 236-6283) or book now at blood.ca.