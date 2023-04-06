Fraser Valley – The music fraternity in the Fraser Valley is a strong cone, and when one of their own needs help, the word gets out in a hurry.

There is a Heart Attack Recovery Fundraiser for Valley Musician Cory Sisson – Bands, Jam and Auction – Friday April 14 at Corky’s in Chilliwack.

$10 a ticket at door – Stan Giles Band, Tailgators, Sanctuary and Michelle + Beaver – followed by a professional Jam

6:00pm – 1:00am

50/50 – Auction – Bands – Jam

A musical event put on by good friends and family in support of continuing recovery and rehabilitation for Cory Sisson.

From Summer-Dawn Byrne : This event is for my Dad. An event put on for Cory Sisson by a bunch of his good friends. If you can come out, come say hi or check out some music. This is not a private event, so feel free to invite others and to share it! Thanks to Stan Giles – Kelly LaCroix – Duncan Mattila – Shaun Glazier for putting this together. Event link: https://fb.me/e/13yuGhwCO?mibextid=RQdjqZ