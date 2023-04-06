First Transit Seeks Injunction Against Picketing Fraser Valley Bus Drivers

Fraser Valley (with files from Black Press/Global) – Week three of a bus driver strike with no end in sight.

Now legal positioning has ramped up.

As reported by Black Press and Global, First Transit has asked for a court injunction to stop workers with CUPE local 561 from committing what the company says are “unlawful acts” during picketing.

The company filed a notice of civil claim Tuesday April 4 in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Among the company’s allegations listed in the court documents is that the union is obstructing vehicles and people from entering and leaving the First Transit bus yards on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford and Yale Road West in Chilliwack, as well as a satellite site which is locally known as the Creamery (also in Chilliwack).

CUPE 561 spokesperson Liam O’Neill said the union disputes First Transit’s allegations.

“Our members are engaged in peaceful picketing as they are entitled to do under the Charter,” he said.

“These allegations by First Transit have not been decided upon by the court. The union has yet to file its response and the matter is set for hearing tomorrow.”

None of the claims have been proven in court.

On social and local media, there now have been plenty of stories logged as to the hardships for people getting to work or school and problems for seniors and medical patients, trying to access HandyDart services that are now on essential schedules.

Another spokesperson for CUPE 561, who wished to remain anonymous ,told FVN that the union disputes the claims.