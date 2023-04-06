Abbotsford Police Chief Constable Mike Serr to Retire at the End of 2023

Abbotsford – On a Thursday afternoon, of the Easter Long weekend, after media started to close up shop for the holiday, came a shocker of an announcement.

From his Twitter account Mike Serr@ChiefSerr

After 33yrs I have decided it’s time to retire at the end of 2023. It’s been an honour to work with the AbbyPD team & serve this wonderful community. The Police Board will now start the search for a new Chief.

Back on March 3, Serr made a live saving announcement about his brother, DJ. Serr gave up two thirds of his liver to save his life. And yes, Serr’s liver will grow back to it’s normal size.

Serr went public to urge others to consider becoming an organ donor by registering online at transplant.bc.ca

DJ and Mike will drop the puck at the Abbotsford Canucks game against the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 7 at Abbotsford Centre. They will be honoured as heroes.

From the City of Abbotsford and Mayor Ross Seimens:

“It is with mixed emotions that we accept Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr’s notice of retirement from the @AbbyPoliceDept. @ChiefSerr has been an outstanding public servant through his more than 30 years of service, and in particular, he has distinguished himself over the past five years as a true leader in every sense of the word as our Chief of Police. In my opinion, being a police chief is one of the single most challenging roles within the public service, and yet, Chief Serr has handled the unique pressures of his job with both innovation and grace. In particular, the drastic reduction in property crime we have seen in Abbotsford is a direct result of the efforts he and his team have made through innovative local solutions and strong community connections. His recent donation of part of his liver to his brother truly reflects who he is as a person – kind, generous and always putting others before himself.

Mike embodies AbbyPD’s commitment of Strength in Community and he has developed strong community-based prevention programs that truly engage and connect our community with our police services.will miss Mike’s candor and guidance. I wish him, his wife Kirsten, and their family all the very best as they move into this next chapter.” – Chair of the Police Board and Mayor of Abbotsford, Ross Siemens

2023 AbbyPD Mike Serr and brother Liver Transplant

AbbyPD Mike Serr