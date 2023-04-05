Third BC Affordability Credit En Route – Direct Deposit

Victoria – Victoria announced the Third BC Affordability Credit.

This on the heels of the regular April GST payment/credit. Approximately 85% of British Columbians will receive a full or partial payment as early as April 5.

The majority of eligible people will see the credit automatically deposited into their bank account. The amount is based on income and family size, providing as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child, or approximately $410 for a family with two children.

The Province encourages anyone who has not filed their tax returns to do so to ensure eligible people and families in B.C. do not miss out on cost-of-living supports available to them.

* The BC Affordability Credit is paid through the Canada Revenue Agency alongside the BC Climate Action Tax Credit and any federal GST payments.

* It may take up to 10 days to be deposited.

* Individuals receiving the BC Affordability Credit will get an average of approximately $160 through each credit.

* Families with two adults receiving the BC Affordability Credit will get an average of $255.

Read about the BC Affordability Credit and Climate Action Tax Credit:

https://www (https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/income-taxes/personal/credits/climate-action)2 (https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/income-taxes/personal/credits/climate-action).gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/income-taxes/personal/credits/climate-action (https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/income-taxes/personal/credits/climate-action)