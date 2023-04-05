OPINION – BC SPCA Seeing Disturbing Trend in 2023 – Over 100 Puppies Surrendered Every Month

Burnaby (BC SPCA) – The number of puppies coming into BC SPCA care is on the rise. Young lives are arriving at the doors weekly and they are each in need of your love and care.

Since the start of the year, the BC SPCA as taken in almost 350 puppies in total (more than 100 a month!). That’s compared with just 200 at this time in 2022. This is a huge spike and it’s putting extra pressure on the shelters and dedicated foster networks, as these little pups are often not old enough to be adopted out.

Most recently, these 11 Retriever puppies were brought into care at just eight-days-old alongside their nursing mom, four other adults and three 10-week-old border collie mixes. Their eyes weren’t even open yet as they huddled together in the crate for comfort and warmth.

Many of these recent litters have come from breeders, whose businesses boomed during the pandemic. But as the market for their puppies has decreased, they are struggling with the cost of caring for their animals, recognizing that they are overwhelmed they look to the BC SPCA for support.

While puppies do tend to get adopted quicker than adult dogs, puppies and their moms require a huge commitment of time and energy. In this litter alone, there are 11. It’s a lot to take on even for someone experienced.

While the rising numbers are alarming, I am glad that more and more people are making the right decision for animals they cannot care for and feel comfortable reaching out for help. The supportive community that you have built, by sharing your love and generosity, makes this all possible.

BC SPCA website info is here.