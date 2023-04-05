Hope Fire Investigating Three Suspicious Fires on Wednesday April 5

Hope – Late Tuesday Night and into Wednesday Morning ( April 4 and 5) – Hope Fire Department responded to three separate fire incidents.

Shortly after midnight, a call was received for a rubbish fire at a home under construction near Yale and Rupert.

While on scene there, a second call came in for a fire in a carport in the 300 block of 3rd Ave. Luckily the resident was able to act quickly stopping that fire’s progress.

Close to 1AM, as crews continued to mop up the first fire, a call came in for a possible structure fire in the 600 block of Hazel St. This fire originated in the garage area while a second fire was also found in a shed on the property, involving an ATV. The Yale and District Volunteer Fire Department assisted with an engine response under mutual aid. The home suffered extensive damage. 12 fire fighters remained at that scene until 7am.

All fires are being considered suspicious and remain under investigation by the RCMP.