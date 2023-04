Abbotsford – It’s a fundraiser for the hall.

Matsqui Hall and Suburban Swing are proud to present the Nick MacLean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali.

Part proceeds are being raised to the Matsqui Community Hall Non-Profit Society.

Being the hidden gem of Abbotsford and part of the historical importance of the community, they are raising funds for this 100-year-old hall for major repairs and restoration. Help preserve history and enjoy great live music.

Website information is here.