UPDATE – AbbyPD Responds to False Weapons Call at WJ Mouat Secondary

Abbotsford – At Lunchtime on April 4, AbbyPD responded to a report of an active shooter at WJ Mouat Secondary School.

Every on-duty AbbyPD officer responded to the call, supported by RCMP partners,CP Police,the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

The initial information provided to the police came from a student within the school.

School staff were notified,resulting in the school being put on lockdown.

Upon police arrival, officers immediately entered the school and began a clearing search ensuring the safety of students and staff. Investigators believe the original information provided to police was unfounded and that no active shooter was ever present at the school.

AbbyPD can confirm that no suspect was ever seen on the school grounds, nor were any shots fired.

Further, no students or staff were hurt.

AbbyPD is continuing this investigation in partnership with the Abbotsford School District to determine how the original information surfaced.

All parents of students attending WJ Mouat Secondary will receive further communication from the school directly.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2023-14843

2023 WJ Mouat False Shooting April 4/Photos Courtesy “Good Citizen”/Facebook