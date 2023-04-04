Kent Institution – Death of 29 Year Old Inmate on April 1

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) -On April 1, 2023, 29 year old Said Egal, an inmate from Kent Institution, died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of seven years and eight months for aggravated assault, robbery, and other offences since December 15, 2015 ( from a Toronto area crime).

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.