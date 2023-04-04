Dry Conditions For Early Spring Has Raised Wildfire And Brush Fire Concerns

Fraser Valley – Over the past two weeks, the Fraser Valley has seen brush and wildfire rather early on.

The snow pack is not as high is it shuold be and dry conditions are everywhere.

There have been fires in the brush and woods by Sasquatch Provincial Park north of Harrison, outside of Mission, bear a cannabis store in Kent and a fire on Sumas Mountain.

Roger Pannett with Environment Canada has told FVN that he has a personal concern that this could turn into a very bad fire season.

FVN has asked for comments from various fire departments in the Fraser Valley.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the City of Abbotsford responded: On March 25, 2023, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to a two hectare wild fire on Sumas Mountain. It is unusual for us to respond to a wildfire of this magnitude this early in the season. Fortunately, BC Wildfire was able to support and the fire has been extinguished. Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service advised that if we are to experience any sort of sustained dry spell, we could be in for a very busy wild fire season. Residents are encouraged to visit FireSmart BC for tips and tricks on how to best protect your home from the hazards of a wildfire.