Deroche Company Wins BC Construction Award as BC Kicks Off Construction Month

Victoria/Deroche– BC is breaking ground on its 6th Annual Construction and Skilled Trades Month by recognizing excellence across the industry in three areas of priority: public sector procurement, culture change, and leadership.

“The construction industry is going full steam in an extremely challenging economic environment,” says Chris Atchison, President of the BC Construction Association (BCCA). “Every day they build the housing, schools, and hospitals that British Columbians rely on. They’re dedicated, but they’re not invincible. Construction Month is how we showcase the industry and recognize its contribution to our economy and society.”

AWARDS FOR CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CULTURE

The Builders Code is honouring five employers with Builders Code Champion Awards for leading the way in advancing the culture of BC’s industrial, commercial, and institutional construction sector. BC’s industry is 95.50% male: since COVID-19, gender diversity has taken a backwards step, with tradeswomen dropping from 6.3% to 4.50% of the skilled workforce. Now more than ever it’s crucial that employers lead the way to a contemporary culture that will attract new talent and alleviate the workforce shortage. The 2023 Builders Code Champions are: