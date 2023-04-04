Chilliwack Fire – Newmark Building Exterior Fire – Under Investigation

Chilliwack – The Newmark apartment building has been a lightning rod for controversy.

From drug dealing on the door steps, to a now shut down homeless shelter next door to concerns of drug labs in suites.

In September 2021, a fire started on the ground floor and swept up to the forth floor and put the building behind a security fence while repairs were done.

It was only recently that the fences came down.

From the release from Chilliwack Fire:

On Tuesday April 5 around 12:05pm the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in an apartment building in the 9400 block of Victor Street.

Over 40 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 and upon arriving on scene, observed heavy, black smoke and flames on an exterior top unit of a 4-story apartment building. Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and deployed multiple hose streams which successfully and quickly knocked the fire down. The majority of the fire damage was on the exterior and underside of the roof system above the fire damaged unit.

While a portion of the building received some fire, smoke and water damage, the combined and timely efforts of fire crews and the automatic fire sprinkler system significantly limited the spread of this fast-moving fire and prevented several other units from being damaged.

All occupants were able to safely exit the building and are being supported by the Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) Team.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.