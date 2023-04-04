AbbyPD Investigating Armed Robbery of 62 Year Old Woman – Five Suspects On The Run

Abbotsford – In the evening of Saturday April 1, AbbyPD responded to a residence within the 300 block of Ross Road. The 62-year-old female victim reported being robbed by five unknown males who were wearing face masks while outside on her property.

During the robbery, the suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim before stealing and leaving in the victim’s vehicle. Both the victim’s stolen vehicle and the suspect vehicle used to arrive at the victim’s property have been located and seized by police.

Although shaken, the victim and other occupants at the property were not injured.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation and is in the preliminary stages of determining whether this incident is targeted or random.

Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from anyone travelling along Huntingdon Road between Lefeuvre Road and Mt Lehman Road, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to Fraser Highway as well as Ross Road between Huntingdon Road and Zero Avenue between the hours of 7:45 pm & 9:00 pm.

Those who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.