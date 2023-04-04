A Major Blow to College Football – SFU Shuts Down Varsity Program, Sardis’ Rick Klassen Was a Grad

Burnaby/Sardis – A major blow to college football programs.

Simon Fraser University shut down their acclaimed football program.

Former BC Lion and Sardis grad Rick Klassen played for the Clansmen.

Sardis Secondary/Sardis Falcons/Aug 2022/Facebook

Media Statement from SFU:

“Given Simon Fraser University’s long and proud football history, this is a difficult decision, and not one taken lightly,” said SFU President Joy Johnson. “I want to thank all the student-athletes and coaches, past and present, for being part of that history. However, the football landscape has changed significantly in recent years and we no longer believe we are providing an exceptional experience for student-athletes.”

In recent years, a number of football programs have been discontinued in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) and within the NCAA Division II. Outside of SFU, only two football programs remain in Division II west of Colorado. Seeking a place to compete, SFU joined the Lone Star Conference in the southwestern United States in 2021 for a two-year affiliate agreement. In January 2023, the Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents voted to not renew their affiliate agreement with SFU.

“With the recent announcement that the team will not be invited to continue with Lone Star, we don’t have a conference to play in for 2024,” said Provost and Vice-President Academic pro tem Wade Parkhouse. “The ongoing uncertainty creates an unacceptable experience for students. As a leadership team, we concluded that football is no longer a feasible sport for SFU.”

The university is making this decision now to give students time to make other plans for their athletic careers if they so choose. All students impacted are being supported with one-on-one guidance regarding next steps. We will support football athletes who want to explore options outside of SFU, and will honour athletic scholarship commitments for those who choose to remain at SFU and meet eligibility requirements for the 2023-24 school year.

SFU is Canada’s only NCAA team. We are committed to excelling in the NCAA Division II in 18 varsity sports, with more than 300 student-athletes.

In response to the news on Tuesday that Simon Fraser University has shut down its football program, the BC Lions issued the following statement:

“The BC Lions are deeply saddened and disappointed to hear the news about Simon Fraser University’s football program. Today’s news impacts several dedicated individuals, in particular the student-athletes, coaches, staff, countless volunteers, parents and, of course, alumni, who tirelessly dedicated themselves to the SFU program. The long and rich history included a very proud chapter that highlights its bond with our team and league. Lui Passaglia, Rick Klassen, Nick Hebeler, Glen Jackson, Sean Millington and Angus Reid are just a few of the greats who came through SFU, building a tradition that continues today with current Lions Michael Couture and Jordan Herdman-Reed. The BC Lions will continue to do everything we can to support amateur football at all levels in this province.”