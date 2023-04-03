Tears for Fears – Rogers Arena – July 24

Vancouver – Iconic British duo, Tears For Fears, have announced their North American 2023 summer tour — The Tipping Point Tour Part II – with special guest Cold War Kids. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on June 23 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ making stops across North America in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2.

In Vancouver – MONDAY, JULY 24, ROGERS ARENA – VANCOUVER – TICKETS ON SALE APRIL 7 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10am Local Time on TearsForFears.com.



PRESALE: Fans will have access to artist presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 10am local time, and it runs until Thursday, April 6 at 10pm local time. Fans can sign up to access artist presale tickets via the band’s website newsletter sign up HERE. Registration closes Tuesday, April 4, at 9:45 AM Local Time.