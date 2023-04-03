Pattullo Bridge – FULL CLOSURE – Easter Long Weekend – April 6-11

New Westminster/Surrey – Starting at 10PM on Thursday, April 6 and continuing until 5AM on Tuesday, April 11, the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in both directions for Fraser Crossing Partners to complete soil densification activities in the roadway at the south end of the bridge in Surrey, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system for the existing bridge.

The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists.

TransLink will also be conducting bridge work during this period, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching, and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.

Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser during the closure.