Feedback Wanted on the Abbotsford’s Aquatic Services and Facilities

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is looking for community input to help to guide current and future plans and funding for aquatic services in Abbotsford.

The engagement and review will result in the development of a new Aquatic Services and Facilities Strategy for the community.

The Strategy will be informed by engagement with residents, staff, aquatic user groups and stakeholders throughout various stages. Residents are encouraged to share their input by taking a short survey on Let’s Talk Abbotsford at www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/aquaticstrategy.

To support the development of a strategy, staff will also be:

Reviewing all relevant historical and background information to guide the process and to ensure recommendations align with the City’s strategic direction;

Identifying how well the current aquatic facilities support community demand; and,

Building understanding for how demand expects to change over the next 30 years.

The strategy is expected to be complete for implementation by Spring 2024.