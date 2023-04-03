Chilliwack Hospice Society Volunteer Vince Merritt Receives the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, Awarded by the Governor General of Canada

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society volunteer Vince Merritt will receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers (SMV), awarded by the Governor General of Canada, on Wednesday, April 5 at the Thrifty Boutique. Mayor Ken Popove and Councillor Bud Mercer will be present for the ceremony, along with Bob Besner, representing the Board of Directors for Chilliwack Hospice Society.

For the past 14 years Merritt has been volunteering for the Society at the Thrifty Boutique; helping with electronic repair and testing, repairing mechanical items, and welcoming and sorting items that customers have donated. He volunteered with Victim Services for the Chilliwack RCMP for 13 years prior to his time with the Hospice Society.

The SMV is the highest honour for volunteerism in Canada. To qualify for this award a person must have made significant, sustained, and unpaid contributions to their community in Canada or abroad. Nominees must have approximately ten years of volunteer service over their lifetime with one or more organizations. Significant volunteer work is work which has made a positive, lasting impact to the greater community and which brings honour to Canada.

For a more detailed description of the SMV, click here.

The medal is accompanied by a lapel pin for everyday wear and a certificate signed by the governor general.

Chilliwack Hospice Society Executive Director Sue Knott and Thrifty Boutique Manager Sandy Parker will present the SMV to Merritt on April 5.