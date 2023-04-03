BREAKING – BC Legislature – Motion to Protect Drag Performers Against Violence (VIDEO)

Victoria – It is not a piece of law that was voted on in the Legislature in Victoria, it was a motion.
But a very important one.
A motion accepted that condemns hate and violence against drag performers.
Violence against drag performers has ramped up in recent months and in particular, in Chilliwack. A “Glow Up” dance at Chilliwack Secondary was met by a handful of protesters who felt this was not a dance, but more of an indoctrination of an alt-lifestyle. It featured a drag performance.
It was started by West End Coal Harbour MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert
Chilliwack Pride Executive Director and Chilliwack School Board Trustee Teri Westerby, commented:
Chlliwack – Kent MLA Kelli Paddon held back the emotions as she supported the effort. Paddon is the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. Local Drag performer Hailey Adler was mentioned in her comments.