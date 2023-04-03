BREAKING – BC Legislature – Motion to Protect Drag Performers Against Violence (VIDEO)

Victoria – It is not a piece of law that was voted on in the Legislature in Victoria, it was a motion.

But a very important one.

A motion accepted that condemns hate and violence against drag performers.

Violence against drag performers has ramped up in recent months and in particular, in Chilliwack. A “Glow Up” dance at Chilliwack Secondary was met by a handful of protesters who felt this was not a dance, but more of an indoctrination of an alt-lifestyle. It featured a drag performance.

It was started by West End Coal Harbour MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert

At 11 am this morning I’ll be bringing a motion to the BC Legislature in support of artists, and drag performers. I’ll be condemning the threats of violence being used to try and shut down their performances, including at public libraries, and I might even sing. — Spencer Chandra Herbert (@SChandraHerbert) April 3, 2023

Chilliwack Pride Executive Director and Chilliwack School Board Trustee Teri Westerby, commented:

The motion was a condemnation of the hate. I am unsure what action will come from it unfortunately.



But to know our leaders support us, see us, and want to protect us, means everything in today's climate. pic.twitter.com/InsaYToknm — Teri Westerby (he/him) (@TeriWesterby33) April 3, 2023

Chlliwack – Kent MLA Kelli Paddon held back the emotions as she supported the effort. Paddon is the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. Local Drag performer Hailey Adler was mentioned in her comments.