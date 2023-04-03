Bergmann Duo, Cellist Anne Janelle and Ukulele Virtuoso James Hill – April 14 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Cellist Anne Janelle and her Ukulele virtuoso husband, James Hill join the Bergmann Duo for a cross-collaboration and innovative programme on April 14. Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed will fill the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with an impassioned performance including works from classical, folk, and contemporary repertoire. This delightful afternoon concert is sure to charm and enchant, and will include original works from these captivating musicians.

This unique combination of instruments offers an interesting twist to this programme that has not been seen in any previous Bergmann concerts at The Centre. These instrumentalists and songwriters have charmed audiences around the world, with a sound that is intricate, and engaging, so don’t miss your chance to be a part of this spectacular afternoon concert.

Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed Cultural Centre on April 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.