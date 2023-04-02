UPDATE – One Dead After Shooting at Vedder View Gardens Cemetery Saturday Night – Third Chilliwack Shooting in Eight Days – Asking For Dashcam Footage

Sardis – Just before sunset on Saturday April 1, there were reports of shots fired near the Vedder View Gardens Cemetery on Watson Road.

This was no late April Fools prank.

Black Press reported a heavy police presence with a helicopter overhead.

The cemetery is in a rural area.

On Sunday morning RCMP released a statement:

Chilliwack RCMP is currently on scene following a report of shots fired in the 44000-block of Watson Road, in the Sardis area of Chilliwack. At approximately 6:50 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP Frontline members arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. A second adult was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. As a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Team.

The investigation is currently underway, in its early stages, and officers are canvassing for witnesses in the area. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and related to the LMD Gang Conflict.

We’re asking anyone who was in the 44000-block of Watson Road with dashcam video between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Chilliwack RCMP immediately, says Corporal Martin Godard of the Upper Fraser Valley Region Detachment. At this time, we don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.

If this shooting hold true, this appears to be the thidrd targeted shooting in the Chilliwack area in eight days.