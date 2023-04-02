Cultus Lake Dragon Boat Practices Hit The Water Sunday April 2

Cultus Lake – Cultus Blue is revving up for a fun season of paddling and camaraderie on Cultus Lake.

Cultus Blue are an inclusive recreational dragon boat team of men and women of all ages and abilities.

Their first practice is Sunday, April 2nd.

If you want to give it a try you are most welcome. Paddles and life jackets are provided. If you are looking to become more active, have more fun this summer or just want to make new friends, this might be the place for you, no matter your build or age.

Once the sun stays out longer, Cultus Blue will move their paddling to Wednesday nights and usually end up in the pub after for a bevvie and some food with the team.

Meet at the parking lot at the boat launch at the end of Sunnyside boulevard Sunday April 2nd at 8:30AM, and remember that pay parking will be in affect.

Please wear moisture wicking clothing, no cotton. Wear layers, a waterproof shoe and bring a water bottle.

PM Fieny van den Boom for more information.