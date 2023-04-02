Coquihalla REOPENED after Safety Closure Due To Spin Outs, Winter Conditions 2:45 AM Sunday April 2 (PICTURES)

Coquihalla – 2:45AM Sunday April 2 – from DriveBC – #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla between #HopeBC & #MerrittBC is now FULLY OPEN in both directions. Use caution and drive to conditions. Box Canyon chain up is NO LONGER in effect.

7PM April 1, 2023 – Winter conditions exist on mountain passes like the #Coquihalla which is currently CLOSED due to spun out vehicles and vehicle incidents.

Information and updates here: https://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/id/DBC-50623.html

Photos Courtesy DriveBC:

Coquihalla 2023 April 1 DriveBC

