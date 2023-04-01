Skip to content

Repairs to Hope Rotary Trail Complete

Hope – The District of Hope has completed repairs to the trail and it is once again open for you to enjoy.

Thank you for your patience while they re-routed sections away from the eroded riverbank.

A shout out to Jags Landscaping.

Hope Rotary Trail 2023 Repaired
Hope Rotary Trail 2021/FVN – Post Flood

