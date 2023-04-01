Red Robinson – The Radio Legend Has Died

Vancouver – From Kellie and Sherrie Robinson:



“With deep sadness and broken hearts, we bring the news that our beloved Dad, Red Robinson, passed this morning (Saturday April 1, 2023) at 8:15am after a brief illness. We’re so glad we got to spend his final moments with him, and having his brother Bill there made it extra special.



Most people knew our Dad as a rock’n’roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work. He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody.



Red’s departure leaves a huge hole in our lives, as well as the lives of everybody he touched in the worlds of radio, TV, music and entertainment. An event celebrating his amazing life will be announced soon, and we invite you to share your memories here on Facebook.



We can’t think of a better way to sum up Dad’s life than the lyrics to one his favourite Elvis songs, “If I Can Dream”:



Out there in the dark, there’s a beckoning candle… and while I can think, while I can talk, while I can stand, while I can walk… while I can dream, oh, please let my dream come true… right now.”



Don Lehn, Operator and News Director of FVN Fraser Valley News and News Director for chillTV and abbyTV: I worked with Red between 1997 and 2000 and always tried to stay in touch. Actually, Red was one of those great guys who stayed in touch with you. In my early radio years, we both worked for Selkirk. I was at CJVI Victoria and he was doing mornings at CKWX when it was country. He also had his advertising company Verlak Robinson. I would call him up and ask for career advice. I was 20 he was.. well 40 something (lol). He would always call me “kid” .. even years later, with a wink and a smile when we were at 650CISL/Z95, he would still call me “kid”. I wont go into detail but in the early 2000’s, I was not in a great head space. He and his wife Carole, made sure I stayed close and was involved in the early days of “RPM – Where radio people meet”. A network that still operates to this day. After I was let go by Rogers in 2010, Red was the first to call and make sure I was okay. That was Red. I have the privilege and the honour to say on my resume, that I worked with Red.

From Vancouver Broadcasters. Red did a few things: Red Robinson – DJ CJOR Vancouver 1954-56; DJ CKWX Vancouver 1957-58; MC Elvis Presley show Empire Stadium Vancouver 1957; DJ/ TV host KGW/ KGW-TV Portland 1959-60; DJ CKWX 1961; PD CFUN Vancouver 1962-67; CBC-TV Vancouver 1963-65; PD CJOR 1968-70; AMD CKWX 1971-83; multiple program host including Red’s Classic Theater KVOS-TV Bellingham; host cross Canada oldies show Reunion 1985-93; AMD CISL Vancouver 1993-2000; host Red Rock Diner CISL 2001-07; host Meet the Collectors Prime TV 2004; host Red Rock Diner CKCL-FM/ CFUN-FM Vancouver 2007-11; host Red Rock Diner CISL 2011-17. BCAB Broadcast Performer of the Year 1969; Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame Pioneer DJ 1994; CAB Hall of Fame 1977; Rockabilly Hall of Fame 2000; member B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame Starwalk at the Orpheum; member Canadian Association of Broadcasters Half Century Club 2004; Red Robinson Show Theatre Coquitlam named in his honour 2006-13; awarded doctorate degree University of the Fraser Valley 2012; appointed to the Order of British Columbia 2016.