Skip to content

MISSING – UPDATE – RCMP Want to Locate Chilliwack Man, Patrick Jordan, Missing on Harrison River, Boat Has Been Found

Home
Missing
MISSING – UPDATE – RCMP Want to Locate Chilliwack Man, Patrick Jordan, Missing on Harrison River, Boat Has Been Found

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Patrick Jordan, 48, of Chilliwack. Patrick Jordan was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area, on March 30, 2023 at 7:00PM.

On Saturday April 1, CTV News reported that Patrick Jordan’s boat has been recovered from a sandbar in the Harrison River, but his body has yet been discovered.

Patrick Jordan is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Height: 165 cm (5’ 5)
  • Weight: 66 kgs (146 lbs)
  • Hair: Grey
  • Eyes: Blue
RCMP Patrick Jordan

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Patrick Jordan they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Jordan’s well-being, says Sergeant Mike Sargent spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Jordan is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts