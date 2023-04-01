MISSING – UPDATE – RCMP Want to Locate Chilliwack Man, Patrick Jordan, Missing on Harrison River, Boat Has Been Found

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Patrick Jordan, 48, of Chilliwack. Patrick Jordan was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area, on March 30, 2023 at 7:00PM.
On Saturday April 1, CTV News reported that Patrick Jordan’s boat has been recovered from a sandbar in the Harrison River, but his body has yet been discovered.
Patrick Jordan is described as:
- Caucasian male
- Height: 165 cm (5’ 5)
- Weight: 66 kgs (146 lbs)
- Hair: Grey
- Eyes: Blue
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Patrick Jordan they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.
Police and family are concerned for Jordan’s well-being, says Sergeant Mike Sargent spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Jordan is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).