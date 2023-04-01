Skip to content

March 2023 Weather Recap – Far Drier Than Average

Home
Weather & Climate
March 2023 Weather Recap – Far Drier Than Average

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett at Environment Canada: While no temperature or rainfall records occurred in March, at months end it was disturbing to see, on the BC Wildfire Dashboard website, 31 active wildfires in the Province all human ignited. An early start to the BC Wildfire season.

A fire by Ruby Creek/Sasquatch Park is now contained but that fire was, on Saturday April 1, was considered out of control fro a few hours.
The 2023 precipitation total to date is 301. mm mm on 52 days compared to the average of 634.6 mm on 54 days.

Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, B.C.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts