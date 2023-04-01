Fraser Valley Regional Library Receiving $2.365M In Funding

Fraser Valley/Victoria – 71 Public library users in communities throughout B.C. will benefit from modernized technology, enhanced programs and services, and better access to information through $45 million in provincial funding.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library, which covers 25 library locations across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, is receiving $2,365,813.80 in funding.

“Investing in local libraries is an investment in the future of our province,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “By expanding library hours and enhancing digital connection, we are providing people with the resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing world”

“Libraries are more than just a place to take out books – they are centers for learning, innovation, and community engagement,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent “By increasing funding to local libraries, we can empower individuals and families to build better lives for themselves and their communities.”

“Libraries foster a love of reading and in Mission and Abbotsford, they act as hubs for the entire community,” says Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “By investing in our libraries, we are investing in the next generation of scholars, workers, and community members across the Province.”

“Local libraries are the heart of our communities, providing a safe and welcoming space for people to come together, learn, and grow,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “By supporting libraries with additional funding, we can ensure that every community has access to the resources and programs they need to thrive.”