BCCFA THE GAME Insertion Camp – April 1 and 2 – Townshend Park – Football “Family”

Chilliwack – Young football players from 7 to 18 are converging at Townshend Park in Chilliwack for the second THE GAME.

A showcase for young players within the umbrella of the BCCFA BC Community Football Association. Players from across the province made the trek to the ‘Wack.

This event (April 1 and 2) was to place players with coaches. The link is here.

The big game itself is Saturday April 29 at Exhibition Stadium and coached by Bo and Nelson Lokombo. Facebook info is here.

The boys are both products of the W J Mouat High School football program. Bo is with teh CFL BC Lions and Nelson is with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Former BC Lions Great Damon Allen ( whose brother Marcus, played in the NFL) was at the practice , with words of wisdom.

The two day event is free to the public.

Watch VBN Sports YouTube channel for interviews with the organizers, coaches and Damon Allen as well. That link is here.

