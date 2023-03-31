UPDATE – Zellers Re-Launch Includes Seven Oaks Mall in Abbotsford – OPENS April 4

Toronto/Abbostford (with files from CNW) – MARCH 31 UPDATE – Zellers announced (via Hudson’s Bay media release) it will open its locations within Hudson’s Bay in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan on Tuesday, April 4th, with the Rosemère, QC location to follow on April 27th.

That includes Seven Oaks in Abbotsford.

It wasn’t clear if the Zellers Diners on Wheels will be part of the opening (The old Zellers Skillet).

JANUARY 18 ORIGINAL STORY – They’re back. Whether the new stores will be an instant hit, remains to be seen.

And what about their legendary cafeterias?

The beloved Canadian brand announced the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson’s Bay. Opening in communities across the country.

The brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.

That includes Seven Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford (within the existing Hudson’s Bay Store.)

From their media release: Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.