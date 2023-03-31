Wildfire Season Is Upon Us – New Fire Near Sasquatch Park

Fraser Valley – BC Wildfire Service numbers are staggering for the end of March.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, as of March 31 – 5 fires in the last 2 days. On Thursday a brush fire next to the Cheam Cannabis Co store store created concern along Highway 9.

17 fires in the last 7 days.

Now, as of Friday March 31, a 13 hectare fire, northwest of Ruby Creek, not far from Deer Lake and Sasquatch Park.

FVN has put out a request for information from local fire departments and their spring concerns.

There have been weather predictions that this spring could produce an early drought and that would already ramp up a very dry March.