MISSING – RCMP Want to Locate Chilliwack Man, Patrick Jordan, Missing on Harrison River

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Patrick Jordan, 48, of Chilliwack. Patrick Jordan was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area, on March 30, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Patrick Jordan is described as:

Caucasian male

Height: 165 cm (5’ 5)

Weight: 66 kgs (146 lbs)

Hair: Grey

Eyes: Blue

RCMP Patrick Jordan

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Patrick Jordan they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Jordan’s well-being, says Sergeant Mike Sargent spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Jordan is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).