Late Season Snow for Coquihalla, Highway 3 – 25cms Possible

Coquihalla – From Environment Canada , March 30 at 10PM:

Heavy, late season snowfall for: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt & Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

For Coquihalla Summit: Starting Friday morning through until Saturday night.

Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass: Starting Friday afternoon and persisting through to Saturday evening.

Total accumulations: Possibly up to 25 cm.

A robust frontal system sliding down the coast tonight will begin to spread light to moderate snow to the Coquihalla Highway starting this morning. Freezing levels are expected to remain below summit level this afternoon. Snowfall rates will intensify this evening and persist through Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations could be as high as 25 cm, but with warmer road surfaces initially, significant snow isn’t expected to accumulate until later this evening. Snowfall will ease Saturday night.

For the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass the onset of snow is delayed until Friday afternoon and will increase in intensity by Saturday morning. The heavy snow will persist through Saturday evening. Total snowfall accumulations could be as high as 25 cm.