Jesus Christ Superstar – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – April 5 – 9 (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – An Easter tradition.

Hard to believe that the show is now over 50 years old!

Jesus Christ Superstar will be familiar, in basic fact, to anyone with knowledge of western religion. Borrowing from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, the musical tells the story of the last seven days of Jesus Christ’s life.

Newbury Art Concepts presents the timeless classic at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre/HUB International Theatre

Cast and Crew on chillTV News of the Week for March 30, 2023 – “Make A Night of It!”: with Jean-Louis Bleau, and guests Randy & Susan Newbury, & Vince Dimanno, “Jesus Christ Superstar” starts at the 9:40 mark.