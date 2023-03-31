chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 30, 2023 – Interview: Robyn Curtis, “Rotary Climate Fair” “Make A Night of It!”: with Jean-Louis Bleau, and guests Randy & Susan Newbury, & Vince Dimanno, “Jesus Christ Superstar”(VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 30, 2023 – Interview: Robyn Curtis, “Rotary Climate Fair” “Make A Night of It!”: with Jean-Louis Bleau, and guests Randy & Susan Newbury, & Vince Dimanno, “Jesus Christ Superstar”.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• RCMP investigating targeted shooting near Vedder Trail.

• Deadly house fire on Skwah first nation under investigation.

• Kent’s Mayor is going for long walk to raise awareness for new aquatic centre. AND…

• the Chiefs in the playoffs!

PLUS!…

Interview: Robyn Curtis, “Rotary Climate Fair”

“Make A Night of It!”: with Jean-Louis Bleau, and guests Randy & Susan Newbury, & Vince Dimanno, “Jesus Christ Superstar”.

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™