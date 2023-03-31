Fraser Valley – BC Community Emergency Preparedness Funding For Fraser Valley Local Governments and First Nations – $2.2M in total. More than 57 First Nations and local governments will receive funding to improve and modernize emergency support services (ESS) for people evacuated from their homes during emergencies.

The City of Chilliwack – ESS Modernization and Reception Center Supplies, $28,000

District of Kent – KHESS Resources Revitalization, $29,972.84

Skwah First Nation – Emergency Support Services (ESS) Development Project, $30,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – ESS Group Lodging Security Implementation, $30,000

City of Abbotsford – Group Lodging Kit, $29,335.13

City of Mission, $29,232

Leq’a:mel First Nation, $30,000

The City of Langley is receiving $29,864.94 for: ESS Serving the Community.

Background: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28461