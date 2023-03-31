abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 30, 2023 – McKee Neighbourhood plan faces another obstacle and – a review (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 30, 2023 – McKee Neighbourhood plan faces another obstacle and – a review.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:

• Abbotsford man facing additional charges from shootings in Abbotsford, Aldergrove and Chilliwack.

• McKee Neighbourhood plan faces another obstacle and – a review.

• Abbotsford prolific offender at it again. AND…

• Tickets now on sale for the Abby Canucks Playoff drive!

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

