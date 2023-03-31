abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 30, 2023 – McKee Neighbourhood plan faces another obstacle and – a review (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 30, 2023 – McKee Neighbourhood plan faces another obstacle and – a review.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• Abbotsford man facing additional charges from shootings in Abbotsford, Aldergrove and Chilliwack.
• McKee Neighbourhood plan faces another obstacle and – a review.
• Abbotsford prolific offender at it again. AND…
• Tickets now on sale for the Abby Canucks Playoff drive!
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford™