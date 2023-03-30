Chilliwack RCMP – Second Targeted Shooting In A Week – Richardson Avenue In Sardis

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is working their second shooting investigation in a week

At approximately 2:15 p.m., on Thursday March 30, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Richardson Avenue. A man suffering from gunshot wounds was located and transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

Initial indications are that this is a targeted incident. The public should expect traffic delays in this area.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage in the general area of the 7000 block of Richardson Avenue of Chilliwack between 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit and quote police file number 2023-11995. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Mounties continue their investigation of a shooting near the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail parking lot on Saturday night (March 25) that left two people injured. The shooting is also considered targeted and part of the on going gang war in the Valley.