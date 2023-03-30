Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon – Parliamentary Secretary’s Statement on Transgender Day of Visibility – Friday March 31

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, has released a statement in honour of Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility we recognize and celebrate the transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people in our families, communities and workplaces.

“Visibility matters. Everyone deserves to see themselves and their contributions represented in our communities. And yet, so many transgender people continue to be marginalized and discriminated against.

“It is also important to recognize that unconscious bias can cause just as much harm. Unconscious bias is not necessarily something one chooses, but it can affect another’s ability to secure a home, advance in their career or be treated fairly. For this reason, we all need to take responsibility for checking our biases and working to break them.

“The reality is that we are all different, which makes us stronger as a society. Attempts to erase the existence of trans people and to block their participation in society is the basis for transphobic discrimination — and, too often, violence.

“This is why, as we focus on making visible the lives and contributions of trans people, we also continue to raise awareness of the discrimination and barriers faced by so many trans people every day.

“This is also why our government continues to reduce barriers and improve services for transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people. And we will continue to listen, because the perspectives of those with lived experience matters.

“This week, we once again proudly raise the transgender flag on the lawn of the B.C. legislature, as the first government in B.C. history to do so. For our trans friends, neighbours, family and community members, please know that we see you and honour you.

“B.C. has a strong trans community with people who are making a difference for so many others in our province and around the globe.

“In solidarity, I am committed to helping make B.C. a safe and welcoming place for transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people where everyone is free to be themselves.

“I also know this work is far from over, and we must all come together to challenge unconscious bias and fight transphobic discrimination and violence, while we celebrate and make visible the unique contributions of trans people in B.C. and around the world.”