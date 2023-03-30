2023 Conquer the Vedder – Multi-Sport Race with a Twist – Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Smith Falls Campground – May 27 and 28 (VIDEO)

Cultus Lake – Conquer the Vedder started in 2022 as a new multisport race with a twist.

Now in its second year in 2023, the event will be hosted at Cultus Lake Provincial Park, Smith Falls Campground from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28, from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.

Organizers, Gary Robbins and Geoff Langford are excited to be presenting a multisport racing concept that they’ve been working on for a few years now.

This area offers ‘unparalleled trail and water access’ as there hundreds of kilometers of single track trails all over Vedder Mountain, and Cultus Lake is a favourite summer destination for watersport lovers.

Many in the trail running world have dipped their toes in the standup paddling and gravel biking scene over the last few years, and they look forward to presenting you with an option to either put all your new sports gear to the test, or to link up with a few friends from different sports scenes to have a blast as a relay team!

Free shuttles to the event location will be offered for participants and spectators at Cultus Lake Park’s public parking lot D, which is located behind the Waterslides. A reminder that paid parking is in effect.

For more information, please visit the event website at https://trailrunning.ca/race/conquer-the-vedder/.