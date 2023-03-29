West Coast Kart Club – Opening Weekend April 1 and 2

Chilliwack – It’s opening weekend for the West Coast Kart Club at Greg Moore Raceway, April 1 and 2.

Race 1 , Saturday open practice, Sunday Raceday!

Long track, Clockwise

All Race Entries MUST be completed in MotorsportReg.com. NO on site entries will be available.

Total Fees in CAD$, + 5% GST:

WCKC Members and members of SIKA, VIKA and Kartplex:

Sunday Race: $ 100 (+ 5% GST)

Family Rate*: $ 275 (+ 5% GST)

Extra Class: $ 30 (+ 5% GST)

Guests (Non-WCKC Members):

Saturday or Sunday Race: $ 125 (+ 5% GST)

Extra Class: $ 30 (+ 5% GST)

Sat. Practice for non members if entered in race $ 30 (+ 5% GST)

Sat. Practice ONLY (not entered in race): $ 50 (+ 5% GST)

Late fee. If registering after midnight on Friday before the event a late fee of $ 35 will be charged

* In order to qualify for the family rate all participants must be living in the same household. Depending children must be 22 or younger.

Kid Karts program will run during morning break and lunch on Sunday : $ 50 (+ 5% GST)

Stoneridge, our insurance provider does no longer accept paper waivers. During the registration process you will be prompted to “speedwaiver” an easy and fast way to submit an event waiver.

Schedule:

Saturday:

Open practice, starts at 9.00 am till 5.00 pm. Rotation as per track supervisor. No karts on track after 5.00 pm

Sunday:

8.00AM TO 10.00 AM REGISTRATION

9:00 AM WARMUP 1 SESSION (6 MIN EACH) .

1.Group 1: MicroMax – Jr.I LO206

2. Group 2: Sr. 4-cycle LO206

3. Group 3: Jr.II Lo206

4. Group 4:Sr. 2-cycle Rotax – TaG

5. Group 5: MiniMax – Tag Cadet

6. Group 6: Tag Masters

7. Group 7: Rotax Junior – Tag Junior

8. Group 8: Shifter

10:10 AM DRIVERS MEETING

10:30 AM QUALIFYING 4 Minute qualifier.

11:20 AM Kid Karts/ Break

11:35 AM PRE FINALS

2.00 PM FINALS

4.00 PM Awards

*schedule subject to change depending on participation levels and per discretion of the race director/race steward.