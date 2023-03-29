Wally Hall Derby $43K+ Donation to Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition

Chilliwack – In a generous show of appreciation for its fish habitat restoration work, the Wally Hall Jr. Memorial Steelhead Derby, along with the Steelhead Society of B.C., donated $43,320 to the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition at the derby’s award ceremony on Sunday.

Total donations to the Watersheds Coalition were $43,320, of which the BC Steelhead Fishing Society contributed $10,000. In addition, the estate of Earl Campbell donated $500, and first-place derby winner Ryan Malicnas donated his $1,000 prize to the FVWC, for very personal reasons. “I lost myself through addiction and with it went with my passion for fishing. Now that I am back on the river, sharing my love for the sport with my family and friends, I’m creating new memories that will last a lifetime,” Malicnas said.

The Wally Hall Jr. Memorial Fishing Derby is a tribute to Wally Hall Jr. and his family, who loved to fish and created many memories fishing along the Chilliwack/Vedder River.

For 23 years, local steelhead anglers have supported the derby, which is jointly organized by Fred’s Custom Tackle, Fishing with Rod, and the Chilliwack Fish and Game Protective Society. It is usually on from December 1 to March 15 each year.

The derby registration fees are donated to the FVWC for its proven stewardship and restoration efforts on the Chilliwack/Vedder River and key tributaries. As well as creating healthy fish habitat, the restoration work encourages people to enjoy nature, to connect with the river, and through the derby, contribute to river conservation and well-being.

The FVWC is a not-for-profit conservation organization that performs professional restoration and enhancement of fish-bearing streams, wetlands and adjacent riparian areas throughout the Fraser Valley.