Salvation Army-Abbotsford/Mission & the Tejpar Family Partner to Help Feed Neighbours

Abbotsford – The Tejpar family, owners of the Best Western Plus Regency Inn & Conference Centre have committed to a 3 year partnership of $3,000 per year to support the Emergency Pantry at The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Abbotsford.



“This is a true community partnership”, states Kim Hissink, Fundraising Coordinator for The Salvation Army. Through our Emergency Pantry we provide an average of 40 hampers per month. The hampers feed a family of 4 for 5-7 days. Currently the program costs are well over $36,000 annually and we are currently supplementing it almost fully. Their generosity will help ease the pressure.”



In 2022, 472 emergency hampers were provided through the pantry along with 300+ gift cards at Christmas to assist with Christmas meals.



“It really does take a village and as the communities of Abbotsford and Mission continue to grow and the rising costs of food, we are so grateful to have community partners like the Tejpar Family. Their support over the next 3 years combined with our Big Red Food Bin drives will allow us to continue helping those in need in the communities of Abbotsford and Mission” states Rob Studiman, Community Ministries Director for The Salvation Army.

The Tejpar family shares, “Philanthropy has always remained a long-standing commitment within our family in supporting charitable groups and organizations. Giving is so important, as we assist the most vulnerable in improving their health and a chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.”