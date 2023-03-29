OPINION – Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl on 2023 Liberal Budget – “Enough of Taxes, Food Insecurity” (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope released the following statement in response to the 2023 Liberal Budget:

“After eight years, Justin Trudeau’s inflationary taxes and spending have created a cost-of-living crisis that is hurting the hard-working people of Chilliwack—Hope.

“Liberal Budget 2023 failed to reverse inflationary deficits and taxes and end the war on work – letting workers bring home more of what they earn.

“It is time to remove gatekeepers to free up, and speed up, permits for homes people can afford and job-creating projects that will create paycheques here at home.

“The priorities of the Conservative plan to ‘make Canada work for the people who work’ are:

1. Bring home powerful paycheques with lower taxes, so hard work pays off again.

2. Bring home lower prices, by ending inflationary carbon tax hikes & deficit spending that drive up inflation & interest rates.

3. Bring homes people can afford, by removing government gatekeepers to free up land and speed up building permits.

“This Liberal government failed to deliver on those priorities in their budget.

“Only Conservatives can bring home a country that works for people who work. We must bring back the common sense of common people.”

https://www.facebook.com/markstrahlmp/videos/1339953293464479