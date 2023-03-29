Mission Man Out $30K in Crypto Fraud

Mission – Mission RCMP puts out their weekly Community Connection report. Usually its about break and enters, property crime etc.

More and more we hear about scams and this one is no different.

From the March 20 to 26 2023 report:

A Mission man reported that he had been scammed out of $30,000 in a crypto-currency scam. A company that purported to be operating in Europe encouraged the male to invest in a series of crypto-currency purchases. They provided fake results of investment gains, leading the victim to believe that he was actively making money on his investment, however when he asked to withdraw his money, he realized it was a scam. No investments had been made, and the money was gone. Investors are cautioned to ensure that they are dealing with legitimate financial institutions, and to avoid lesser-known companies that operate only online or overseas.

When in doubt of any investment, always consult your financial provider.

If you think you are a target of a scam, again, talk to a pro or contact RCMP.