Hope Council Votes 3-2 Against Raising Pride Flag for Pride Month (COUNCIL VIDEO and INTERVIEW)

Hope – Hope Pride is a fairly young organization, compared to Fraser Valley Pride in Abbotsford/Mission and Chilliwack Pride.

Megan Te Boekhorst is the Co-Founding Member and Chair for Hope Pride and the Director of Marketing for Chilliwack Pride.

On March 13, 2023, Ms te Boekhorst made a presentation to Hope District Council to ask that during Pride Month (June) that the Pride Flag be displayed outside of the District office.

On March 27, 2023, Hope Council voted 3-2 to decline the offer, stating in a nutshell, that they wanted to stay neutral on pride flags. This has been a similar response from other communities when asked to fly the flag. A common concern is that either it would open the door for other groups for a flag ask and all requests could not be received. The other is that communities feel they are already promoting inclusiveness.

Mission denied a similar request in 2022 and Chilliwack in 2021.

Abbotsford started flying the flag in 2015.

FVN has invited Hope’s Mayor Victor Smith to comment.

Below is the video of the District meeting followed by an interview with Ms. te Boekhorst.